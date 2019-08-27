JUST IN: Antipas retains 10 from Afcon in new look Warriors outfit

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national football team interim coach, Joey Antipas has named the 18-man squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers preliminary round fixture against Somalia to be played in Djibouti.

Elvis Chipezeze, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Evans Rusike, Marshal Munetsi, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Khama Billiat and Tinotenda Kadewere are the players retained from the team which represented the country at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Highlanders have two of their defenders, centre back Peter Muduhwa and right back MacClive Phiri called up.

Striker Clive Augusto, who recently made a move to Absa Premiership side Maritzburg United, has been named in the squad together with Terrence Dzvukamanja of Bidvest Wits, Chicken Inn midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Caps United midfielder Phenius Bamusi and Leicester City’s Admiral Muskwe.

The first leg will be played in Djibouti on 5 September and the return is set for 8 September at Barbourfields Stadium.

Goalkeepers

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) Talbert Shumba (Chapungu)

Defenders

Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) MacClive Phiri (Highlanders) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids AFC) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers

Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC) Clive Augusto (Maritzburg United) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits) Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City) Evans Rusike (Supersport United)

