JUST IN: Kudzai Chapepa clinches SA tourney

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

RISING tennis star, Kudzai Chapepa came from a set down to clinch Growth Point Free State Super 8 tournament in Bloemfontein, South Africa as she beat South African Abigayel Vosloo 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday.

Chapepa clawed her way back into the match after going down in the first set to win the second set and fight her way in the third set.

An ecstatic Chapepa (13) said she was thrilled by the win adding the victory gives her confidence as she heads to Namibia for her first ITF 18 and under tournament.

The Girls College pupil said she entered the tournament hungry for a win after losing her previous Growth Point Super 8 tourney.

“I went into this tournament determined to win it after I was knocked out in the first round of the previous one.

“I just told myself I will go further in this one and I fought hard even when I was trailing,” she said.

Chapepa said she was ecstatic with the win and it gives her a confidence booster as she heads to Namibia although she will be going to take the lessons as it will be her first ITF 18 and under event.