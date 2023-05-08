JUST IN : Police bust 17-member mineral smuggling ring

JUST IN : Police bust 17-member mineral smuggling ring

The Sunday News

Runesu Gwidi, Masvingo Bureau

POLICE in Masvingo have bust a mineral smuggling syndicate and arrested 17  suspects.

The police recovered atleast  3 700 metric tonnes of  lithium ore which was allegedly looted from Bikita Minerals and other surrounding places and ready for onward smuggling into Mozambique and South Africa.

 

A crack team led by ZRP Operations  Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume  nabbed the suspects, following a tip-off by concerned residents two days ago.

Meanwhile, Officer Commanding Masvingo , Commisioner David Mahoya, accompanied by police details  and journalists on Tuesday toured three secret warehouses durawalls  in the industrial area, where several haulage trucks heavily laden with the lithium ore were parked. 

Speaking to journalists, Comm  Mahoya noted with great concern the increase in cases of looting and smuggling.

It was observed during the tour that the warehouses have cleaning and grinding machinery, as well as ancillary staff. 

The heaps of looted ore at the secret warehouses have dates and grades marked with paint.

The secret warehouses are now guarded by armed police details .(Additional reporting from Star FM)

@GwidiR

