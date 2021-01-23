JUST IN: Tropical Cyclone Eloise makes landfall

Harare Bureau

Tropical Cyclone Eloise has made a landfall over Mozambique this morning, the Meteorological Services Department has advised.

MSD senior meteorologist, Mr James Ngoma said as of yesterday, the cyclone was already giving the country light rain with a bit of intermittent heavy downpours over the Eastern Highlands into Mashonaland East.

“We are expecting such a phenomenon to spread into the rest of the country but such heavier falls are inclined over the southern parts of Manicaland, into Masvingo and Matabeleland South.

“We still advice the public to take due precaution because the system comes engulfed with strong winds which may cause rooftops to be blown off.

“We still advice the public to keep monitoring and where possible please stay in doors,” said Mr Ngoma.