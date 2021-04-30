JUST IN: Young Women in Agric Pfumvudza/Intwasa awards on today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Farming Correspondent

THE awards meant to honour young women in agriculture and with focus to Pfumvudza/Intwasa will be launched today in the Midlands province.

A brainchild of agriculture-based organisation 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation, the awards will be held at Chirumhanzu District at Chengwena village in Ward 4. The awards are held in conjunction with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

The organisation’s Programs Officer Miss Ruth Chomola said everything is set for the awards held under the theme “Musha Mukadzi Murimi, Promoting gender equality through agriculture.”

“Everything is in place for the inaugural awards with the first edition to be held in Midlands province followed by Matabeleland provinces before the programme is rolled out countrywide.

“The excelling women will be awarded with ox-drawn ploughs, maize seeds, hoes and certificates,” said Miss Chomola.

@mthabisi_mthire