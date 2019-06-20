JUST IN: ZBC needs 700 000 Euro to screen AFCON19

The Sunday News

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is battling to acquire broadcasting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations that kick off in Egypt tomorrow.

This was said by ZBC chief executive Mr Patrick Mavhura this morning during a meeting with the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services. He said the Corporation needs 700 000 Euro to secure the rights. The national team, the Warriors kick off the first match against the hosts, Egypt tomorrow night.-The Herald.

More to follow…

