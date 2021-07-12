JUST IN: Zimbabwe-Malawi strengthen trade ties

Mr Similo Nkala (right) and Cindy Kacherenga Kibombwe of MITC Signing MoU today

Prosper Ndlovu in Lilongwe, Malawi

THE country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, and the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate mutually beneficial partnership in promoting trade development and enhancing exports in both countries.

The deal paves way for the two state entities to work together in facilitating increased business collaboration and enhancing bilateral relations.

ZimTrade operations director, Mr Similo Nkala, signed the MoU here today together with MITC director of trade promotion and facilitation, Cindy Kacherenga Kibombwe.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by delegates who are attending the ongoing Zimbabwe Malawi Solo Trade Exhibition, which is also being attended by the Zimbwbwan Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme, and Malawian Minister of Trade, Mr Sosten Gwengwe.

More than 20 Zimbabwean companies are participating in the three-day trade mission event.

…more to follow