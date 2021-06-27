Kaizer Chiefs set up date with Pitso’s Al Ahly in Caf Champions League final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

KAIZER Chiefs will face off against a team coached by a South African when they clash with the Pitso Mosimane mentored Al Ahly of Egypt in the Confederation of African Football Champions League final on 17 July in Morocco.

Chiefs beat Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco 1-0 on aggregate after they protected the one goal advantage they took from the first leg in the North African country to the second leg at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. The second leg ended 0-0 and Amakhosi made it to the final for the first ever. Chiefs had to wait a few hours to know who they will face in the final as the North African giants squared off in Cairo.

Al Ahly, the defending champions in Africa’s most prestigious club football competition defeated Esperance of Tunisia 4-0 on aggregate after they thumped their opponents 3-0 in the second leg played at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday.

It was terrible outing for Esperance who had left back, Algerian Ilyes Chetti sent off in the 36th minute for tripping Taher Mohamed in the penalty area. From the resultant spot kick, Tunisian Ali Maâloul converted, which saw Al Ahly lead 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 on aggregate.

Egyptian Mohamed Sherif extended Al Ahly’s lead in the 56th minute before his compatriot Hussein El Shahat rounded off the scoring four minutes later.

The Caf Champions League final is scheduled for 17 July at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

While Chiefs will be gunning for their first ever Caf Champions League title, Al Ahly have won African’s premier club competition nine times before and are making their 14th appearance in the final. Mosimane is eyeing his third Caf Champions League title having won it for the first time with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 and Al Ahly last year.

Chiefs are home to two Zimbabwean players, Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat. Katsande started and finished the entire 90 minute in the two matches while Billiat did not feature against the Moroccans since he finding his way to full fitness.

Billiat is looking to be fully fit for the final and should he make it on time, it will be the second time that he plays in the decider of Africa’s biggest club competition. The Warriors talisman won the Caf Champions League in 2016 with his former club Mamelodi Sundowns when they defeated Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 on aggregate.

