Kwekwe targets 55 schools for vaccination

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

CLOSE to 99 percent of all Government workers in Zimbabwe have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of next month’s deadline by which all civil servants must be immunised or face disciplinary action.

This comes as authorities have set in a motion a plan to set up vaccination centres at schools after the approval of the vaccination of teenagers over the age of 16 earlier this month. The vaccination of teenagers is expected to inject further impetus into the country’s immunisation programme, which was beginning to lose momentum with the passing of the Third wave of the coronavirus.

According to the official Public Service Commission Schedule, in Mashonaland West (99,86 percent), Mashonaland East (99,94 percent), Mashonaland Central (99.96 percent), Manicaland (99,95 percent), Midlands (99,57 percent), Masvingo (99,95), Matabeleland North ( 99,72 percent) and Matabeleland South (99.72 percent) of all public sector workers have been fully vaccinated. Zimbabwe has a 300 000-strong civil service staff complement.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said vaccine uptake within the public service was testament to the efficacy of Government’s no work, no pay policy. He said Government stands by its decision to withhold unvaccinated workers’ remuneration.

Meanwhile, Kwekwe district, in a bid to boost the vaccination numbers, has intensified the vaccination programme which saw the introduction of mobile vaccination programmes in rural areas targeting the elderly and the vulnerable. During a recent district stakeholders meeting, the chairperson of district Covid-19 Taskforce Mr Vitalis Kwashira said the mining town was lagging behind in terms of vaccination. The same programme will also target Kwekwe Polytechnic which at one time was forced to close after recording a surge in cases.

“We are rolling out the vaccination programme within schools now. We are currently targeting 55 secondary schools in both rural and urban areas and we will be vaccinating those aged 16 and above so that we reduce the risk of students spreading the virus among themselves,” said Mr Kwashira.

He said first exam classes will be given first priority.

The district has also intensified vaccination services with local authorities’ clinics and Government health institutions now able to offer the jab.