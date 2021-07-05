Late inclusions in Warriors squad as team departs for Cosafa Cup in South Africa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE were some late changes in the Zimbabwe senior national men’s team final squad that departed on Monday for the Cosafa Cup in South Africa with players missing out on medical grounds.

Evans Rusike, Perfect Chikwende, Godknows Murwira missed out on medical grounds with former Young Warriors striker Delic Murimba a late addition upfront. Former Highlanders midfielder, Patrick Ben Musaka who is now turning out for Harare City, a late call up into squad also made into the final 20 that left for the tournament that is taking place in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) from Tuesday.

An update from the Zimbabwe Football Association on Sunday said Rusike, who is hunting for a new club after he recently parted ways with South Africa’s SuperSport United has a torn Achilles tendon.

Midfielder Ovidy Karuru, the most experienced player in the squad will lead Zimbabwe as they hunt for a seventh Cosafa Cup title.

Zimbabwe, the most successful team in the Cosafa Cup, having won the regional competition six times since it started in 1997 go up against the Mambas of Mozambique in their opening match on Thursday at the Wolfson Stadium. The Warriors face Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 11 July before they clash with West African guest nation Senegal three days later.

The winner of Group A, which includes, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and Eswatini, will take on the best runner-up in the semis, with the victors in Groups B (Zambia, Malawi, Comoros, Madagascar) up against the winners of Group C (Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique).

Losing semifinalists will be involved in the bronze-medal match on 18 July, with the final to be staged later in the day. Both matches are at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, a 2010 Fifa World Cup venue.

Final squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Patrick Ben Musaka (Harare City), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (Caps United)

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Delic Murimba (Triangle United)

