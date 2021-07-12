LATEST: Bulawayo tops Covid-19 deaths

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO on Sunday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths, at 16, with the country recording a total of 59 as the pandemic’s death toll continues to rise.

Over the past month the country has been recording a sharp increase in new infections and fatalities as the effects of the third wave continue to be experienced.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Sunday the country recorded 912 new cases and 59 deaths.

This has seen the seven day rolling average for new cases rising to 1898 from 1884.

“As of 10 July 2021 at 3pm there were 684 hospitalized cases: new admissions 83, asymptomatic 188, mild to moderate 394, severe 78 and 24 in Intensive Care Units.

“4 505 tests were done, positivity rate was 20,2 percent. 1 037 new recoveries: national recovery rate stands at 67 percent and active cases go down to 19 963. As of 11 July 2021, 67 765 cases, 45 617 recoveries and 2 185 deaths,” reads the update.

In terms of deaths, Bulawayo (16) was followed by Harare which recorded 14 deaths, the National Case fatality Rate is pegged at 3,2 percent.

“Harare has the highest incidence per capita followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland South. Mashonaland Central and Midlands have the lowest incidence of Covid per capita,” reads the update.