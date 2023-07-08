Liveblog Zanu PF Magunje Star Rally #ZimElections2023

Join us for a live blog as all roads today, 8 July, lead to Chenhanza Stadium in Magunje, Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province, which famously regards itself as the Mashonaland “Best” where President Mnangagwa is the guest of honour at the Zanu PF star rally.

Today’s launch comes after the party successfully launched their campaign trail in Chipinge, Manicaland and Bulilima in Mat South.

Hordes of party supporters have converged on Magunje while several others are still trickling in for the rally, cementing the revolutionary party’s status of being the people’s party of choice.

