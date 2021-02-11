LSU graduate ventures into film production

Sithatshisiwe Gwaza, Sunday News Reporter

A LUPANE State University (LSU) graduate is leading a team of youths to make inroads into film production.

Thandekile Ndlovu has teamed up with former classmates and graduates from National University of Science and Technology (Nust) to change the face of local film productions. They have set up Isilimela Film Productions and their first production was a drama series titled Amaloja (tenants).

The series is meant to promote local talent and indigenous languages. It speaks to societal issues of western suburbs.

“ Not only does it focus on culture and society but there is exploration of the Covid-19 lockdown challenge in townships. It also stresses the needs, wants and co-habiting routines of township dwellers. The conflict of resources is the major significance of the production, water shortages and gender disputes are also looked into,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said Isilimela Film Productions was eager to change the face of the local film industry. He has also worked on productions like Isigombholozi, Secrets, Questions and Iphutha. The productions have been put on YouTube where they have received massive views and feedback.