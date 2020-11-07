Lunga, Ngodzo relish Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe experience

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

NEWLY appointed Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe coaches, Gift Lunga (junior) and Johannes Ngodzo are looking forward to taking a leaf off the Spanish side.

The two Bulawayo City coaches said they are relishing being part of the academy as they grow their coaching careers while imparting skills to future stars.

Thebe, as Lunga is popularly known, said acquiring knowledge from a team that plays in an advanced league such as Spain’s La Liga is certainly a massive opportunity that will have a huge impact on his career.

“As a young up and coming coach, I am delighted at getting this chance to be part of this project.

“Spain’s football is leagues above in terms of standard of the game and rubbing shoulders with them will obviously give us something that we can impart no only to the players we would be dealing with at the club but also to local football in general.

“Professionalism is also another element that we can hope to acquire from the set up,” he said.

Lunga said with several experts set to come and conduct clinics for the academy coaches they are looking forward to expanding their coaching knowledge.

Ngodzo it’s a good thing to be associated with Real Betis as Spanish football ranks high in the world.

“I am still learning as a coach and I believe we will learn a lot because there will be several opportunities through clinics that will be held.

“We were informed several coaches will come in assist with the grooming of the stars and we are going to learn and share obviously with other coaches to ensure we spread the knowledge.

“The move will not just benefit us but the whole of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Both Lunga and Ngodzo are still attached to Bulawayo City with the former coaching the Under-20 side while the latter is part of the senior team’s technical department.

Lunga holds a Caf C coaching badge while Ngodzo completed a Level 4 certificate.

Gerald Sibanda, the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe president and chief executive officer said they chose the former Bosso players as he believes they fit in with the academy’s thrust of empowering local coaches while unearthing talent.

He said their local coaches will head to Sevilla for a 10-day camp in April as part of their training.

“We have seen immense football talent emerge from Matabeleland and we believe there is room to still unearth more gems and there are no other better placed coaches than Ngodzo and Lunga who have intricate knowledge of the region and have both worked in grassroots.

“We hope the corona virus will subside and allow us to go ahead with our planned 10-day trip to Sevilla for the local academy coaching staff,” said Sibanda.

The establishment of Betis Academy Zimbabwe is expected to not only increase the popularity of the Sevillian club but also for La Liga and its clubs in Zimbabwe.