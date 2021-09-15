Mapeza bounces back as Warriors coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach, Norman Mapeza has been appointed as Zimbabwe senior national football team coach on a three-month arrangement.

Mapeza will have Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu as his assistants while Energy Murambadoro is in charge of the goalkepeers in the new technical setup.

A source said Mapeza, a former Warriors skipper was given the leeway to choose his own assistants. Mangwiro is the head coach of Triangle, Mpofu is the Highlanders gaffer while Murambadoro the goalkeepers mentor at Chicken Inn.

“The new coach is Norman Mapeza, he was given the prerogative to choose his assistants, he has chosen Taurai Mangwiro, Mandla Mpofu and Energy Murambadoro,’’ said the source.

Mapeza is expected to take charge of Zimbabwe’s remaining World Cup qualifiers. The Warriors take on Ghana home and away next month before they clash with Ethiopia at home and South Africa away in November.

Should Mapeza and his assistants do well in the four matches, they take charge of the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where Zimbabwe have been drawn in the same group as Senegal, Malawi and Guinea.

The Warriors job fell vacant on Sunday when the Zimbabwe Football Association fired coach Zdravko Logarusic with his entire technical team that had Benjani Mwaruwari, Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderai Ndiraya and Tembo Chuma.

