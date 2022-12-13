Maruwa appointed Dynamos head coach

13 Dec, 2022 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Maruwa appointed Dynamos head coach Herbert Maruwa

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HARARE Giants Dynamos Football Club have confirmed Herbert Maruwa as their head coach replacing Tonderai Ndiraya who parted ways with the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, DeMbare stated that Maruwa’s assistants will be announced in due course.

“Dynamos football club is pleased to announce the appointment of a new technical team for the 2023 season. The club has with immediate effect appointed Mr Herbert Maruwa as head coach of the senior team. His assistants will be announced in due course. The club would like to wish Mr Maruwa success in his new placement,” read the statement.

Affectionately known as “Jompano”, Maruwa worked as a juniors coach at Dynamos before joining the first team technical department under trailblazing coach, Kalisto Pasuwa.

Maruwa spent five years in charge of Black Rhinos, where he built a competitive side before he was fired for what the club termed ‘unbecoming behaviour’.

The post of Dynamos head coach fell vacant after the club announced in November that they will not renew the contract of Ndiraya when it expires at the conclusion of this month. Ndiraya had been Dynamos coach since 2019.

Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting