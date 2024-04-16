Matabeleland North decentralises Independence Day provincial celebrations

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MATABELELAND North Province is stepping up efforts to decentralise Independence Day celebrations, moving away from the traditional Somhlolo stadium in Lupane district.

Following the Second Republic’s emphasis on decentralisation, the province hosted the national Independence Day celebrations in Bulawayo in 2022 and Mt Darwin last year.

Continuing this trend, this year’s festivities will be held in Murambinda, Manicaland province.

In line with this approach, Matabeleland North province has also decentralised its provincial celebrations, shifting last year’s event to Umguza district and this year’s to Binga district.

In an interview with Sunday News on Saturday, Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Matabeleland North Ms Sithandiwe Ncube said all was in place for the provincial celebrations which will be held at Manjolo business centre in Binga.

“You will be aware that nationally, the Second Republic has been rotating the national events from province to province. We have also adopted the same as a province and this year we will be in Binga. Last year we were in Umguza district, taking the independence celebrations away from the traditional Lupane district.

“In terms of preparations all is in place for the day. We will have entertainment from various groups particularly the traditional groups from Binga, various sporting activities amongst other activities. There are tentatively 10 buses with each district getting one and three for the host district. Two buses will also go to the national event while one bus will also ferry children for their party there,” said Ms Ncube.

Other provinces in the Southern region of the country have maintained the traditional venues with celebrations set for Phelandaba Stadium in Matabeleland South and White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Bulawayo Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni said all was in place for the provincial event which will be held at White City Stadium.

“We are ready to host the event and we expect close to 5 to 6 000 people to attend the event. Ten groups will be providing entertainment during the day. We are also going to have a special soccer exhibition match from amputees,” said Mr Nyoni.

In Matabeleland South, authorities said all was in place for the event to be held at Phelandaba stadium in Gwanda district.

