Zimbabwe launches Media Industry Sexual Harassment, Violence policy

Zimbabwe on Thursday launched the Media Industry Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence policy with a call for every player in the sector to designate an appropriate office or individual to oversee its implementation and other internal frameworks.

Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere made the call at the official launch of the policy, which the Zimbabwe Media Commission developed in collaboration with stakeholders.

He said the Zimbabwe Constitution empowers the ZMC to take a leading role in upholding and promoting the development of a vibrant and robust media industry.

“This initiative was driven by the desire for a safe and harmonious working environment in which journalists feel secure, respected, empowered, and supported thereby motivating them to deliver,” he said.

“Most media houses already have policies in place, but enforcement levels vary, and as such this policy will be binding on all in the media industry,” he said.

Muswere said the enactment of this policy re-affirms the commitment of the Second Republic to create a media environment that is free from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse with a view to ensure maximum work productivity.

He added that sexual harassment has been a complex and deep rooted issue for years and several calls were made to address the issue.

It was encouraging, Muswere said, that the ZMC has seen it necessary and urgent to develop a policy framework to provide redress in instances where cases of sexual harassment are reported in the media.

“This policy provides a framework for the protection and promotion of gender rights including procedures for lodging complaints where breaches have occurred. I implore media managers to be guided by morality and work ethics.

“Sexual harassment is like any other crime which should be reported promptly and this policy will protect victims so that they do not fear to report of fear of victimisation,” he said.

Muswere said in the public sector the government had already made progress in taming sexual harassment at the workplace where the Public Service Commission came up with a comprehensive Sexual Harassment policy in an attempt to create a safe working environment.

Speaking at the same occassion, ZMC chairperson Ruby Magosvongwe said the policy was as a response to a scourge that has ravaged newsrooms for a long time.

“We cannot look aside any further while sex pests poison the media working environment, and in the process, wrecking career prospects and even affecting the mental wellness of fellow professionals.

“It would be tragic if the Zimbabwe Media Commission, as the body tasked by the Constitution to regulate the media, turns a blind eye to the numerous reports that are being received on how certain individuals and institutions have been turned into danger zones for sections of our media,” she said.

Magosvongwe added that while everyone in the newsrooms was at risk, recent studies suggested that between 35 and 45 percent of women in the media have experienced some form of abuse including sexual abuse.

She said the ZMC was taking its constitutional obligations seriously and through the policy, a new line was being drawn against the foul practice.

Magosvongwe praised several stakeholders including some from the media, who came together from inception of drafting of the policy to the successful launch. -New Ziana