PSMAS showcases Innovative Healthcare Solutions at the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

Sunday News Reporter

Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) is excited to announce its participation at the 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), currently in progress in Bulawayo.

PSMAS’s presence at the 2024 ZITF aims to educate its members about medical aid and the society’s unwavering commitment to improving their health and well-being.

Under the theme “Health Innovation: A Catalyst for Industrialization and Trade,” PSMAS offers comprehensive product knowledge for both the public and private sectors, along with wellness screenings through the automated Health ATM machine. This innovative feature enables members to undergo screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, prostate cancer, and diabetes mellitus.

Moreover, PSMAS plans to introduce Telehealth, a ground-breaking program that utilizes technology and personalized communication to revolutionize healthcare access for its members. The initiative focuses on primary care services provided by General Practitioners, offering initial and follow-up care for non-emergency medical cases.

The platform primarily caters to members with acute or chronic medical conditions that do not necessitate emergency care. Bookings are made based on available slots and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

PSMAS Telehealth represents a significant advancement in enhancing healthcare accessibility for its members, as the organization continues to revitalize its service delivery.

This initiative complements other platforms that the society has enhanced to better serve its members and increase convenience, including the PSMAS 247 Mobile App, operational Contact Centre from 8 am to 10 pm daily, WhatsApp platform, and feedback emails.

Prominent dignitaries who visited the PSMAS stand include Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora; Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo; Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President, Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti. Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services; and his deputy, Sleiman Kwidini.