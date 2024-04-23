SRC Matabeleland North on fitness and wellness

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in Matabeleland North Province in partnership with various stakeholders has initiated a fitness and wellness programme aimed at drawing youths to sport.

The programme was first introduced at the Independence Day celebrations held in Binga District last week on Thursday.

Partners working with the SRC are, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and World Vision.

SRC co-ordinator for Matabeleland North Newman Masuku told Zimpapers Sports Hub that they were eager to lure youths into sports in the Province.

“The programme aims at promoting fitness and wellness through a culture of walking which in turn facilitates a behavioural life.

“This is a simple yet powerful activity that can greatly improve fitness and overall well-being among young people in sports and the general populace,” said Masuku.

In the programme, the SRC in Matabeleland North has also managed to promote sports codes such as tug of war and boxing.

‘We have been able to liaise with non-popular sport structures like tug of war and boxing which have proved to be significant crowd pullers,” said Masuku.

He said they organised a march against drug and substance abuse whose benefits among others are to protect our communities and especially the youth against indulging in drugs which affect their health and wellbeing and productivity.