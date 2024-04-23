14-year-old steals show at Independence Day celebrations

Fungai Muderere

ON a day Bulawayo’s White Stadium was filled to capacity as the country celebrated its 44th Independence Day last Thursday, 14-year-old Awakhiwe Tshalibe spiced up the occasion as he ejected many from their seats courtesy of his bravery and breathtaking football skills.

The rising football star was introduced by Chicken Inn deep into the second half in a celebratory match they played against eventual winners Bulawayo Chiefs.

It was Tshalibe’s debut appearance in Gamecock’s senior team colours after he was registered as one of the club’s 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League players at the start of the year.

He is the youngest player in the league and has vowed to shine when he gets opportunities to do so.

“I was never intimidated at all. I’m very happy that I got a chance to continue proving that I have the potential. The senior guys and the club’s coaches gave me all the confidence. I’m looking forward to getting more similar opportunities,” said Tshalibe.

Tshalibe, who was handed the captain’s armband at his introduction, is a Form Two pupil at Mpopoma High School.

Chicken head coach Joey Antipas and Mpopoma High School sports leader James Rugwevera are on record saying Tshalibe is set to scale dizzy heights.

“He is a young player with great potential. As he goes to school, we will try to nurture him. He will not be rushed but in him, as a club, we see a gem. We need such youngsters and we hope what he has done so far will encourage other young players to emulate him,” said Antipas, a veteran championship-winning coach with Gamecocks and the now-defunct Motor Action. – @FungaiMuderere