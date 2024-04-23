Government partners with local organisation to empower entrepreneurs

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

Bulawayo-based Youth Network Connect (YNC) has emerged as a voice for the youth in Zimbabwe with a mission to address the country’s issues of poverty, inequality, and unemployment through radical efforts to transform the economy.

In a recent local trade expo and Business and Investors Conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi highlighted the pivotal role of the partnership between YNC and the government in unlocking the country’s economic potential.

He expressed that his Ministry’s focus on providing enhanced support to small businesses and emphasized programs to support entrepreneurship, including access to finance, business skills development, employment, market access, and competitiveness.

“It is this partnership to support entrepreneurship that holds the key that will unlock our country’s economic potential. The department will focus on enhanced support to small businesses and will emphasize programmes to support entrepreneurship. Support mechanisms will include access to finance, businesses, skills, employment, market access and competitiveness. We want to ensure that small businesses try and can grow.”

According to Mr Philimon Nyirende, the founder and director of YNC, the organisation has managed to work with a lot of people with big names in the country.

“Our collective responsibility is to engage and work with all Government Ministries to set the country on a path of radical economic transformation in order to accelerate our onslaught on the triple challenge of poverty, inequality, and unemployment,” he said.

Dr Phil emphasised the organisation’s commitment to equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to guarantee economic growth and prosperity. He stressed the importance of creating entrepreneurs who are creators of employment opportunities, highlighting the pivotal role of small and medium businesses as key drivers of economic growth and job creation.

“Youth Network Connect (YNC) has managed to work with all big people you can think of in the country, and partner with other organizations in other countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Zambia,” stated Mr Nyirenda.

The government has also pledged its commitment to placing the economy and job creation at the forefront, with a focus on establishing a decisive action plan to grow the economy and create employment.

This aligns with YNC’s initiatives, such as the Entrepreneurs Corner, skills training academy, and the Vukuzenzele Online Store, designed to support entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“Our government has committed to set the country on a path of radical economic transformation to accelerate our onslaught on the triple challenge of poverty, inequality, and unemployment. Vision 2030 guiding us is the urgent need to focus on a decisive action to grow the economy and create employment.

“Youth Network Connect is clear that through this collective intervention, we will be able to unlock economic opportunities and thus achieve inclusive economic growth and sustainable employment, particularly for women, youth and people with disabilities”

He noted the importance of promoting and enhancing a culture of entrepreneurship in society, emphasizing the responsibility to empower individuals to start and manage their businesses.