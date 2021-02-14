More countries extend vaccines supply support. . . vaccination priority list revealed

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE country’s fast improving relations with the international community continue to pay off after four countries, China, Russia, United Kingdom and India extended support on the access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking during the burial of national hero, Lieutenant-General (Retired) Douglas Nyikayaramba at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had received tremendous support from the international community on the access to vaccines.

Cde Nyikayaramba (60), who was Ambassador to Mozambique succumbed to Covid-19 complications at a Harare hospital last Tuesday.

Zimbabwe is expecting to receive 200 000 doses of the SinoPharm vaccines tomorrow donated by China while Russia, United Kingdom and India have extended support on the access to vaccines. President Mnangagwa said Government was committed to ensuring access to free vaccination of citizens. The President said the country was still in the thick of the pandemic and the vaccination programme would bring a lasting solution.

“Government continues to assess the threat posed by the pandemic, and of course to take measures necessary to save lives. These measures are predicated on strict enforcement and adherence to World Health Organisation Protocols and the rollout of our vaccination programme. Let me take this opportunity to heartily thank the Chinese Government for their unqualified support which include a substantial donation of the vaccine to our nation. In the same spirit, let me thank the Governments of Russia, India and United Kingdom for extending similar support and access to vaccines at a time when some nations and corporate entities have decided to put impediments to vaccine access, or seek to profiteer from the pandemic,” he said.

The Government on Friday announced that the vaccination programme will begin this week after the country takes delivery of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from China where the Government has also purchased 600 000 on top of the 200 000 Sinopharm vaccine doses which were donated by the Chinese Government. The Government has said it will vaccinate 10 million people, which is about 60 percent of the population, which is recommended to form a herd immunity to prevent further spread of the disease. The Government has also set aside US$100 million to acquire Covid-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the Government announced that it has finalised the inoculation plan ahead of the arrival of the first jabs.

According to the schedule, frontline health workers, ports of entry officials and funeral parlour workers will be among the first to be vaccinated for Covid-19 when the country takes delivery of the first vaccine consignment which is expected tomorrow (Monday).

The chronically ill, the elderly, prisoners and those living in refugee camps will also be prioritised as well as staff at all schools. The training of those who will administer the vaccines is ongoing and is set to be completed before the arrival of the jabs from China.

The second phase will cater for lecturers and schools staff population and other staff at medium risk depending with epidemiological picture of the disease. The third phase will target those at relatively low risk until everyone is covered. President Mnangagwa said the Covid-19-induced deaths should fortify the country’s determination to do the needful in order to save lives.

“The war against the global Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. We are in the thick of it. We dare not lose it. Each Zimbabwean who falls to the pandemic is a grim reminder that the pandemic is real and a danger to our nation,” he said.

President Mnangagwa yesterday said despite the bedevilling challenges emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has found hope in the promising 2020/21 cropping season which has been bolstered by good rains. He said the country was heading towards a bumper harvest which was enabled by a plethora of agricultural support programmes meant for the grassroots and commercial farmers.

“The impact of the innovative Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme has been encouraging. Equally, our large-scale commercial farmers have done well. We are set for a bumper harvest taking our nation to full food security with the possibility of a surplus. Indeed, programmes are underway to ensure that our Agriculture sector is climate-proofed through the construction of more dams,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also implored Zimbabweans to oppose, shun and expose corruption in the country.

“Let us oppose, shun and expose corruption and all other divisive and retrogressive practices. Citizens must resist to be used as willing tools by those advancing myopic, narrow and alien agendas burnt to slow down and reverse our gains of independence. We are united, caring and peace-loving people,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said although the country has been grappling with illegal sanctions imposed by western imperialists, Zimbabwe’s economy was on the recovery path.

“We have enough resources in our country, we have several nations of goodwill to partner. Above all we have the will and determination to succeed. Various indicators are pointing towards recovery and positive growth,” he said.