Myers named in Zimbabwe’s Test squad to face Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket captain, Dion Myers has been named in the senior national team squad for the only Test against Bangladesh set for Harare Sports Club from 7-11 July.

Myers is one of the four yet to be capped players named in Zimbabwe’s squad of 20 for the five-day contest against the Asians, with the others being Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Myers, who captained the Zimbabwean juniors to 11th spot at last year’s International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in South Africa recently excelled in matches played for Zimbabwe A against South Africa A. He scored 96 in a losing cause in the first one day match against South Africa A, a match the visitors won by six wickets.

The all-rounder also made 70, again in an unsuccessful cause in the second one day encounter which South Africa A won by 184 runs. Myers scored 69 in the first four-day match against South Africa A, which the tourists won by an innings and 166 runs.

Veteran pace bowler Tendai Chatara makes a return after he last played international cricket away against Pakistan in November last year. Also back are the left-handed seasoned duo of batsmen Sean Williams and Craig Ervine who missed the two Tests against Pakistan at home in May because of injury.

Bangladesh arrived in the country on Wednesday and will play a two-day warm up match against the locals at Takashinga Cricket Club on 3-4 July ahead of the Test match.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams (captain).