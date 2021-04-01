National Clean-up Day on Good Friday

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has called on Zimbabweans to celebrate this year’s Easter holidays in style by cleaning up their communities during the National Clean-up Day which this month falls on Good Friday.

In a statement, EMA said the national clean-up programme had been bearing fruit since its establishment in 2018, although there was still need for all of it to be fully embraced, particularly as Zimbabweans were the primary beneficiaries of a clean environment. EMA also encouraged churches to spearhead the cleanup during the upcoming holidays.

“The 2nd of April is the First Friday of the month and thus the National clean-up day as per the Presidential declaration on 5 December 2018. Coincidentally, the April clean-up day falls on Good Friday hence call to the public to celebrate Easter in style by cleaning up immediate surroundings; and for churches to come out and prove their environmental stewardship by sparing a moment to clean the environment. The month of April is also the Independence month hence remains key to enhance cleanliness, so as to eventually celebrate the Day in a much cleaner environment,” EMA said.

EMA said the clean-up programme would run under the theme, “Together-growing our economy for a prosperous, resilient and inclusive society.”

The theme is meant to enhance the thrust towards achieving the global and national agenda on sustainable waste management and a green economy while aligning the programme to the aspirations of National Development Strategy1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

“As such this Friday, all citizens are encouraged to do something towards promoting a clean environment, be it at home, workplace or wherever we are. Since most of the people would be on holiday at home, learners at boarding schools and colleges, just to name a few, let’s all dedicate those two hours from 0800 hours to 1000 hours to observe this day by cleaning our immediate surroundings. Those churches congregating whilst observing Covid 19 regulations, should take time to exhibit environmental consciousness by embarking on an activity meant to promote a clean environment. To those travelling, let’s desist from throwing waste through windows of vehicles, always ensure waste is disposed appropriately,” EMA said.