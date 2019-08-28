‘Naughty player’ Aston Villa fans rave about Nakamba after Crewe hammering

MARVELOUS Nakamba made his long-awaited Aston Villa debut as Dean Smith’s side smashed Crewe Alexandra.

The midfielder picked up an injury in the Africa Cup on Nations which had prevented him from pulling on the claret and blue, up until now.

Nakamba partnered Conor Hourihane and Henri Lansbury in the middle as Smith shuffled his pack for the Carabao Cup second round tie.

He anchored the midfield well on a comfortable evening which was dominated by the visitors who were on the front foot throughout.

Here’s what fans made of the Zimbabwean’s Villa bow:

@Elyshalou: Nakamba looks a naughty lil player, Davis fully deserved to finally be on the score sheet, Hourihane massively underrated, Jack is my Jack as per and I call that a job well done Villa boys! UTV.

@DazzPablo: Great run out for the boys who haven’t played much so far. Midfield 3 of Hourihane, Lansbury and in particular Nakamba impressed. Happy for Davis to get a goal as well. 6-1 bit Harsh on Crewe who had decent chances – Villa clinical. Squad looking decent for too many signings!

@RyanFarleyyy: Nakamba looked really good tonight. What a position to be in having both him and Douglas Luiz as our DM options.

@JimhillAVFC: Thought Nakamba grew into the game well this evening.

@DanyNaylorAVFC: Good run out tonight, Nakamba was impressive in front of the back four. Years gone by struggling against lower league opposition so was good we were ruthless. Bring on Round 3!

@Lauren1randall: Not sure who I’m made up for most out of tonight’s performers and scorers – great to see Keinan Davis pick up a well-deserved goal, Conor do what he does best, Konza & Guilbert to get debut goals, Grealish to score his first, Nakamba’s debut, Lansbury’s assists, pure Jota.

@Joshtrich1: Nakamba looks like an absolute tank.

@Georgecoombes_: Enjoyable evening at the Alexandra Stadium as the Villans comfortably dispatch the Railwaymen. Impressive night from Villa’s new boys with Konsa and Guilbert notching their first Villa goals and Marvelous Nakamba producing a classy performance in midfield.

@Mansell_James: Fair play… Nakamba did look Marvelous tonight.

@Adroberts_Adam: Thought Nakamba got better and better as the game went on tonight, Lansbury and Keinan were great too. Also, Guilbert is an upgrade on Elmo, it’s becoming more obvious by the game, looked good even at left back tonight. – birminghammail.co.uk