NEW: Hwange Unit 8 output reaches full capacity

Online Reporter

HWANGE Thermal Power Station’s Unit 8, which is going through a series of performance tests, achieved its first full capacity of 355 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday

This was revealed by the contractor, Power Construction Corporation of China, on their Twitter account.

“The output of Hwange Unit 8 first achieved its full capacity of 355MW on June 13, and then Unit 8 will subsequently carry out a series of performance experiments,” said Power Construction Corporation of China.

Meanwhile, the total amount of electricity produced by the Hwange Power Station has reached a record-high 740MW.

Commissioning of two new units Unit 7 and Unit 8 – is part of the thermal power station’s expansion project, which will add a cumulative 600MW to the grid.