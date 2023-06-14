Breaking News
Bosso treasurer resigns

Bosso treasurer resigns

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

NEW: Hwange Unit 8 output reaches full capacity

14 Jun, 2023 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
NEW: Hwange Unit 8 output reaches full capacity

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

HWANGE Thermal Power Station’s Unit 8, which is going through a series of performance tests, achieved its first full capacity of 355 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday

This was revealed by the contractor, Power Construction Corporation of China, on their Twitter account.

“The output of Hwange Unit 8 first achieved its full capacity of 355MW on June 13, and then Unit 8 will subsequently carry out a series of performance experiments,” said Power Construction Corporation of China.

Meanwhile, the total amount of electricity produced by the Hwange Power Station has reached a record-high 740MW.

Commissioning of two new units Unit 7 and Unit 8 – is part of the thermal power station’s expansion project, which will add a cumulative 600MW to the grid.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting