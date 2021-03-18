No break-in at ZACC offices

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

There was no break in at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Mt Pleasant offices as earlier reported, police have confirmed.

A report was made to the police on Monday that unknown suspects had allegedly broken into the ZACC’s Mt Pleasant offices through the roof.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) suggest that no breaking in occurred.

“The police confirm that a report of a suspected unlawful entry into premises at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Mt Pleasant offices was made to the Police on March 15, 2021.

According to investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department who include scene of crime experts, the circumstances and appearance of surroundings suggest that no breaking in occurred,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said a curtain rail moved due to wear and tear and displaced the ceiling and nothing was stolen from the offices.

“Nothing was stolen or any form of tampering with objects or other items was observed. Indications are that the office curtain rail moved due to wear and tear thereby displacing a ceiling panel,” he said.