NPRC, ZCC embark on peace building outreach

Johnsias Mutonhori, Gweru Correspondent

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and Zimbabwe Council of Churches have embarked on peace building outreach programmes across the country aimed at fighting incidences of political violence ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of a stakeholder engagement workshop in Gweru recently, NPRC Commissioner Dr Donwel Dube said the agenda of the outreach was to conscientise key players in electoral processes about violence and victimization as well as coming up with solution to alleviate the dangers.

“This is part of the national program that is laid out for all the 10 provinces and we are working together with the churches to equip political stakeholders with strategies to lessen incidences of political violence.

“We want to come up with solutions which will feed into the national framework and deal with all forms of conflicts, particularly gender-based violence during the election period.

“After this program we expect our participants to have an appreciation of all the dynamics of conflicts across all age groups, gender and tribes,” he said.

Dr Dube said, youth were also the main focus, presumably they were the active group used by political leaders to perpetuate violence.

“We also need to focus on youth who provide energy for conflict and violence. We want to harness them and direct their energy towards peace building.

“So, are are moving with the mantra that, ‘let’s leave no one behind,’ and embrace all the positive energies,” said Dr Dube.

Zimbabwe Council of Churches national secretary general Reverend Wilfred Dimingu also echoed Dr Dube sentiments adding that peace building exercises would go beyond the pre-election and election period into the post-election period to ensure stability, peace and healing among Zimbabweans.

“Our target as the church are the communities, not only Christian communities but we want to reach everyone and preach the gospel of peace during the election period.

“We have started engaging political parties since last year about the negative effects of political violence and we are happy that we have been receiving commitments on this issue.

“Election in Zimbabwe is not an event but a process, so we are talking about violence before, during and after elections and on that note, we have programs earmarked towards healing and forgiveness for people to accept each other as they are and work for the good of the nation,” he said.