People start getting second jab

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

A TOTAL of 565 people have received Covid-19 vaccines under the second stage of the first phase of the national vaccination programme which began last week.

This has moved upwards the cumulative number of people who have received the doses in the country to 43 294.

Covid-19 vaccines are being administered in two doses that are 30 days apart, and 246 people had by Monday received the second doses of the vaccines bringing the total number of second doses administered so far to 280, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in an update.

The Ministry said two Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the country on Monday while 19 new local infections were also reported.

The National Recovery Rate now stands at 93.5 percent and 46 new recoveries were reported.

Active cases have gone down to 855.

