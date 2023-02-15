Plumtree Town Council say no to stray livestock

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

PLUMTREE Town Council says it is going to impound all animals that will stray into town and all farmers with such animals will be penalised.

The council gave an ultimatum to farmers and the general public after realising that animals were let to roam around in town posing danger to motorists and the residents in general. The notice is with effect from 13 February 2023.

“Farmers and the general public are advised that with effect from 13 February 2023, all stray livestock will be impounded in line with S.I 102 of 2015, Protection of Lands and Natural Resources By-Law as read with the Stock Trespass Act 19:14,” reads the notice.

Council said it will impound all the stray livestock that will be found roaming around town where cattle and donkeys will attract a fine of US$10 per day while goats will be charged US$5 per day and chickens US$2 per day.