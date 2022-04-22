Police prohibit possession of offensive weapons in Matabeleland South

Sione Amidu, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Matabeleland South province has prohibited the possession of dangerous weapons in public places within Gwanda, Beitbridge, Umzingwane, Bulilima and Mangwe districts.

The prohibition order comes at a backdrop of an increase in violent crimes with most of them resulting in loss of lives. Announcing the prohibition order, Matabeleland South Provincial Community Relations officer, Inspector Loveness Mangena said the temporary prohibition of possession of offensive weapons was effective from 1 May to 31 May.

“Acting in terms of Section 4 of the maintenance of peace and order act, chapter 11:23, (police) do hereby temporarily prohibit the carrying in public (whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare) or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of being used as weapons namely, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers for a period of one month from 1st of May 2022 to 31st of May 2022.

” By virtue of this notice any police officer is hereby authorised, in terms of section 4(5) of the maintenance of peace and order act, to seize without warrant, any weapon or item capable of being used as a weapon, found in the possession of any person in contravention of this prohibition notice, and shall place in safe custody every weapon or item so seized so that it may be submitted to the jurisdiction of the court to be dealt with in accordance with the law,” read part of the statement.

Umzingwane District has record one murder, two attempted murder, seven robbery and 58 assault cases in which dangerous weapons were used thereby raising undue fear of crime within the community.