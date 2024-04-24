PRAZ opens satellite office in Bulawayo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has shown its unwavering dedication to empowering regions and providing equitable development as seen by the opening of a Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) office in Bulawayo.

This was said by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at the commissioning of the office stationed at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Wednesday morning.

“This building represents a bold step towards increasing the visibility of PRAZ across the country. By establishing this pavilion outside the confines of the capital city, as PRAZ you are sending a clear message that every region, every community, and every citizen matters.

“This is a clear demonstration of our President, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s development thrust of leaving no one and no place behind. We believe in harnessing the potential of every corner of our country and today’s ceremony exemplifies our dedication to spreading the benefits of development far and wide,” said VP Chiwenga.

The Vice President said devolution and decentralisation are key thrusts of the Second Republic’s transformation and development agenda.

“We firmly believe that by devolving power and resources to lower tires of government we can unlock the immense potential that lies within them. For business and Procurement entities in the southern part of the country, you stand to benefit from this facility which will work for the PRAZ, henceforth,” he added.

PRAZ board chairperson, Ms Ntombenhle Moyo said the commissioning of the new building is a testament to their vision and commitment to excellence.

“We are here to testify our annual theme of Sustainable Procurement, witnessing a sustainable project. This new building symbolises our unwavering dedication to this vision, serving as a physical manifestation of our commitment to progress, with amongst other features, deliberate provision for renewable solar energy to power it.

Honourable Vice President, one of the key aspects we sought to achieve through this construction project is the decentralisation agenda, which you have articulated in your speech. It is our firm belief that effective governance requires proximity to the stakeholders we serve,” said Ms Moyo.

She said the decentralisation will enable them to provide timely support, guidance, and oversight to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of procurement activities.

In addition to opening a satellite office in Bulawayo, Ms Moyo said PRAZ services can be accessed across the country at Community Information Centres within ZIMPOST offices and online in the comfort of people’s homes without having to go to Harare.

She added that in today’s digital era, it is imperative to harness the power of technology to streamline processes, reduce paperwork, and enhance transparency.

“I therefore would like to urge stakeholders to participate in procurement processes with ease and convenience, as we are showcasing the electronic Government Procurement (eGP) system.

“Honourable Vice President, sustainable procurement is an aspect that lies at the core of our mandate. We recognise that procurement decisions have a significant impact on the environment, society, and the economy. Therefore, we have integrated sustainability principles into our practices. This new building serves as a living testament to our commitment to promoting environmentally friendly procurement practices in our country,” she added.

