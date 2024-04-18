President assures nation of food security

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured the nation that his Government is putting in place all possible measures to ensure that no one starves due to the El Nino-induced drought which resulted in food insecurity in most areas of the country.

The drought has been declared a state of disaster.

Speaking at the National Independence Day celebrations that were held at Murambinda B High School in Buhera District, Manicaland Province, President Mnangagwa said invoking a nationwide state of disaster on the drought was to allow Government machinery and institutions to give special attention to mitigating its negative impact on the country’s populace.

“This year’s commemorations, come on the backdrop of the climate change-induced El Nino drought. It is the worst drought in 40 years, which is affecting the entire SADC region. I am aware that many of our communities, including here in Manicaland Province, have been affected by the low rainfall which resulted in poor harvests.

“The Second Republic, under ZANU PF, is a people-centred Government, committed to wholeheartedly attending to the needs of our communities. In both rural and urban areas, no Zimbabwean will succumb to starvation. Adequate resources are being mobilised towards national food security,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme was gathering pace following the identification of vulnerable communities and households in every district and ward.

“Drawing from our traditional heritage, cultural norms, and values, we are tackling drought in unity, no one and no place will be left behind. Meanwhile, my Government is implementing a robust winter cropping programme, as we broaden our strategic grain reserves. Furthermore, measures are in place to reactivate winter maize projects in Chiredzi, Muzarabani, and Binga,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa also spoke on the recently introduced Zimbabwe Gold currency, emphasizing that the fact that the currency was anchored by the nation’s God-given gold and other strategic mineral resources, as well as foreign currency reserves, this will boost the country’s confidence and pride in its national currency and further help protect the currency from attack by the country’s detractors.

He said further measures to encourage savings and reduce excessive bank charges have also been put in place emphasizing the need for the nation to be duty-bound to support this transformational development.

“The overall economic outlook remains bright. Our country’s GDP is now exceeding US$47 billion up from US$16 billion in 2018. This shows that we, the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa are resilient, focused, determined, and hardworking people. Zimbabwe is winning.

“In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing illegal sanctions, and other shocks, we continue to foster investment-led economic recovery,” said the President.

He also reminded the nation of the sacrifices that were made by veterans of the liberation struggle, urging citizens to draw lessons from this rich legacy of bravery and look into the future with hope and confidence in their abilities as independent and free people.

“Our country’s foreign policy remains dynamic. “Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy of none”. We are bolstered by our historic bonds of friendship as well as new partnerships and investments from across the world. Flourishing relationships are being forged based on mutual respect, shared values, and win-win benefits. In 2023, new Diplomatic Missions were established

in line with our Engagement and Re-Engagement Agenda.

“Those nations willing to assist and partner us in our ongoing development journey, are welcome. Zimbabwe will, however, never compromise on our hard-won independence, sovereignty, and national pride as well as our rich cultural norms and values. Our great motherland, Zimbabwe, shall forever be a sweet home for all our citizens, young and old, as well as those in the Diaspora. The enthusiastic support by our Diaspora community to reinvest back in our country is commendable. Let us continue to build our country together,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa further commended all communities for the prevailing peace, harmony, and stable security situation throughout our country.

He said Zimbabwe is playing its part in the realisation of peace and security in the SADC region, Africa, and beyond.

“August this year will see our country assume the Chairmanship of SADC. With humility, our country will continue to promote the vision and ethos of the Founding Fathers of SADC towards consolidating regional unity, peace, and stability, and propelling economic integration.

“Zimbabwe shall forever remain a democratic and constitutional nation. We fought for this democracy. We are a united and peace-loving country. This was reflected in the conduct of our 2023 Harmonised General Elections, which put to shame detractors. Well done Zimbabwe,” said the President.