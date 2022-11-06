President launches LSU Agro Innovation Park

Lupane State University Chancellor Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa caps Liberty Mandeya who was awarded the degree with First Class during a graduation ceremony held at the institution in Lupane yesterday

Bruce Ndlovu in Lupane

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday launched the Dryland Agro Innovation and Industrialisation Park, with the facility — housed at Lupane State University (LSU) — set to spur innovation in semi-arid agriculture, wildlife management, forestry and rural development while also propping knowledge and technology driven industries for the benefit of communities in Matabeleland North province.

LSU is one of the beneficiaries of the Government’s $7,2 billion funding for local universities’ innovation hubs and infrastructural development. It is mandated to conduct research on the Dryland Agro Innovation and Industrialisation Programme with the aim of solving agriculture related challenges in arid regions of Matabeleland and other parts of the country. The park is expected to industrialise agriculture in the province and is already producing various breeds of pigs, goats and chickens at mass scale.

Speaking during the launch of the Agro Innovation Park, President Mnangagwa commended LSU for prioritising education centred on science, technology and innovation, which dovetailed with the principles of the Second Republic.

“I want to commend Lupane State University for situating itself within the broader development agenda of my Government. We continue giving priority to an education system driven by science, technology and innovation. This Dryland Agro-Innovation Hub and Industrial Park will undoubtedly enhance your mandate of boosting semi-arid agriculture, wildlife management, forestry and rural development, among other aspects. The facility should also spur knowledge and technology driven industries for the benefit of local communities and growth of the provincial economy here in Matabeleland. To this end, the Dryland Agro-innovation and Industrial Park must capacitate our smallholder and communal farmers with the relevant skills and agronomic knowledge. Our rich indigenous knowledge systems must equally be harnessed to increase the efficient production of quality traditional grains as well as resilient poultry and livestock, at a commercial scale,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said smallholder farmers should be the biggest beneficiaries from the park, as they could now produce not only for their own sustenance, but for commercial markets around the country as well.

“Through the University’s partnership with surrounding communities, the mind-set of smallholder farmers should now shift from subsistence to practicing farming as a business. The importance of an agriculture ecosystem which is anchored on knowledge, technology and innovation cannot be over emphasised. In addition, the adoption of the requisite agronomic and animal husbandry practices remains critical for a competitive and viable agriculture sector.

“This has been given urgency by the negative impact of climate change. As such, research outcomes from this Dryland Innovation Hub and Agro Industrial Park must help improve plant and livestock genetics as well as other variables towards our quest to increase national food and nutrition security,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the park should become the nerve centre of commerce and innovation in the province, leveraging on Matabeleland North’s considerable natural resources to spur development.

“In the context of the development philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’, the Lupane State University Dryland Agro Innovation Hub and Industrial Park should complement efforts towards the implementation of the Devolution and Decentralisation agenda. This must provide knowledge-based solutions to emerging societal concerns, priorities and aspirations as envisioned in local development planning processes at village, ward, district and provincial level. Hence, the facility should be developed into a centre of excellence that leverages on the natural resource endowments of Matabeleland North Province, for the establishment of rural industry systems and infrastructure.

“The University is also called upon to give due attention to the development of innovative solutions in water and forestry resources management as well as strategies to address human-wildlife conflict. These should enhance climate change risk reduction, building resilience and adaptability among our communities. Following the rapid increase of cases of human-wildlife conflict, my government recently approved the establishment of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund to cushion and address the challenges faced by victims of this emerging challenge,” he said.

President Mnangagwa encouraged the university to continue prioritising research and innovation, while in future the institution should focus on developing start-ups and registering patents.

“Meanwhile, I urge Lupane State University to continue demonstrating the high-performance organisational culture which has led to the milestones we have witnessed to date. The notion of ‘accessibility as well as openness to share and exchange of research ideas,’ must remain an integral principle of the University’s community engagement programmes.

“To accelerate the growth and expand the impact of this Agro-Innovation Hub and Industrial Park, you are encouraged to increase collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government especially those under the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce as well as agencies such as Zimtrade. In line with global best practice, the Vice Chancellor is directed to drive the University towards registering patents and developing start-ups, which talk to our national development priorities,” he said.

President Mnangagwa promised that the government will continue giving fiscal support for the institution’s programmes and projects.

“I once again assure you of my Government’s support with regards to accelerating the University’s priority projects such as the construction of additional learning facilities, student and staff accommodation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President capped 1 628 students from LSU, 951 of the students that graduated were female, which constituted 58 percent of the graduating complement. A total of 808 of the students, from three faculties were graduating with post-graduate degrees and diplomas, while 752 of the graduates were graduating with under-graduate degrees, with 43 of those in the first class division.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, LSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Pardon Kuipa said education spearheaded by the Second Republic, was producing students that are capable of industrialising the country’s economy with their entrepreneurial skills.

“We congratulate you, Your Excellency and Chancellor, for initiating and having the foresight that through Education 5.0 the country would create entrepreneurs who are capable of creating jobs and accord Zimbabwe a realistic chance to leap frog into an upper middle income economy by 2030. Education 5.0 is a winning formula for the provision of adequately skilled human resources that are empowered to industrialise the economy. The University has embraced Education 5.0 and has recalibrated its curricula so that students are hands-on and graduate with entrepreneurial competencies as well as entrepreneurial attitudes, behaviours and skills,” he said.