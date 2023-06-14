Price manipulators to be locked up

President Mnangagwa addressing delegates to the 369th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare on Tuesday

EVIL machinations from the country’s detractors to reverse successes registered by the Second Republic through asymmetrical warfare in the form of currency manipulation and price distortions will come to naught with perpetrators being brought to book, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President spoke as the country is witnessing wanton price increases especially following his proclamation of election dates.

With Zanu PF hot favourite to win the harmonised elections set for 23 August, the country’s detractors have been seeking to manufacture economic chaos in the hope of stirring public anger against the Government—using different forms of media.

However, in his address to the 369th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa called upon the media to come to the party and highlight achievements scored by the Second Republic and debunk mistruths peddled by the country’s detractors.

“As we convene today and focus on the elections, the usual machinations and heinous acts of our country’s detractors to reverse our development agenda are glaring.

“This is evidenced by their antics and asymmetrical warfare tactics, which include the attack on our currency and the wanton increase in prices of basic commodities. Vakanyangira yaona. They will never succeed and perpetrators are being brought to book,” he said.

“Zanu PF is a party from the people, by the people and for the people. We will always stand with the people to guarantee our collective aspiration to remain masters of our own destiny”.

In spite of the attacks, President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue to advance sustainable socio-economic development and empowerment programmes to lift many people out of poverty and into prosperity.

The Politburo Session also saw matters related to the party’s election road map following the proclamation of 23 August as the date for the Harmonised General Elections being tabled, with President Mnangagwa saying party structures and communities should remain resolute, vigilant and peaceful.

Already, the ruling party has dispensed of its primary elections and just last week the party’s successful candidates underwent an orientation programme in Gweru designed to ensure there is a common vision during the campaign period. “I want to commend the Commissariat Department, the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology as well as all the party staff for organising the National Ideology and mobilisation workshop.

It is my expectation that the outcomes of the workshop will provide the requisite impetus for stronger, robust and efficient grassroots mobilisation for the party’s resounding victory. Activities and programmes of the party must be where the people are,” said the President.

He commended the party affiliates for their mobilisation strategies.

“I am impressed by the mobilisation capacity and unity of purpose demonstrated by our party’s affiliate organisations. I particularly commend the Young Women for Economic Development, Commissariat Department and Masvingo Province for successfully organising the historic rally for First Time Voters. Such mobilisation programmes targeted at first time voters should be cascaded down ward by ward, constituency by constituency, district by district and province by province,” said President Mnangagwa.

Riding on these mobilisation strategies, including the successful rally by the Vapositori nemaZion for Economic Development, President Mnangagwa said all leagues of the party must sustain the momentum with focus at the ward level.

“Now that our candidates for councils and parliament, including youth and women’s quota, have been trained and oriented, preparations for the launch of our 2023 Zanu PF Election Campaign Manifesto must be accelerated. The launch will be held in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

“I challenge the Politburo to continue providing strategic guidance and leadership to our party structures, with regards sharpening our mobilisation towards the 23rd of August,” he said.

With achievements of the Second Republic vast and leaving no one and no place behind, the President said “multiple voices communicating one co-ordinated message must speak to the constituencies, wards and villages with regards to what the party has delivered”.

In spite of the Government’s pure intentions and palpable achievements, the so-called independent media has taken every chance and opportunity to discredit the State’s efforts.

“The Zanu PF election victory and that of the people of Zimbabwe is imminent and certain. This has unsettled and placed our country’s detractors and their surrogates into disarray. Their empty strategy has seen them resorting to peddling falsehoods, which is a characteristic feature of their panic. I, thus, urge the Party and every citizen to be alive to their mischief on the various media platforms, including social media. Let us all from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, guard against the falsehoods and disinformation which are being concocted to breed divisions within our communities.

“Lies and falsehoods have short legs, therefore, as a Party, we must always ensure that our communities have the correct information about the state of our party and our nation. Collectively, let us never allow anyone or anything to divide us. Political parties, individuals, rogue institutions and organisations who enjoy the suffering of the people of Zimbabwe have no place in our country’s body politik,” President Mnangagwa said.

“We are delivering on our promises as set out in our Manifesto and National Development Strategy. Our ongoing development, modernisation and industrialisation agenda will continue to be anchored on our utilisation of domestic resources”.

He said the party from Politburo members to the ward level must now focus on voter education paying attention to the characteristics and features of the ballot paper.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of the late national hero Cde Abraham Kabasa who was interred at the National Heroes’ Acre on 29 April 2023.