Prince Dube versus Azam update

Fungai Muderere

The Tanzanian Football Federation is poised to unveil the specifics of the preliminary hearing concerning the dispute involving Azam and Zimbabwean international Prince Dube.

The Tanzanian football giants and the ex-Highlanders pacy forward went to the football governing body following a contractual disagreement which saw the player ask to part ways with the club.

Azam are reportedly arguing that the Warriors striker still has two more years left on his deal.

On the other hand the, Dube maintains his contract will end in June 2024, not June 2026.

Azam accepted the request but demanded compensation to allow him to move.

The dispute was heard on Thursday and a report is expected to be communicated today.