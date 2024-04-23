Prince Dube versus Azam update

23 Apr, 2024 - 12:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Prince Dube versus Azam update Prince Dube

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere

The Tanzanian Football Federation is poised to unveil the specifics of the preliminary hearing concerning the dispute involving Azam and Zimbabwean international Prince Dube.

The Tanzanian football giants and the ex-Highlanders pacy forward went to the football governing body following a contractual disagreement which saw the player ask to part ways with the club.

Azam are reportedly arguing that the Warriors striker still has two more years left on his deal.

On the other hand the, Dube maintains his contract will end in June 2024, not June 2026.

Azam accepted the request but demanded compensation to allow him to move.

The dispute was heard on Thursday and a report is expected to be communicated today.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting