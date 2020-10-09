Prince Dube wins Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube has been rewarded for his brilliant form for Azam last month after being named the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September.

The announcement was made on Friday and the Warriors striker bagged the award which carries a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

Dube was in blistering form for Azam with three goals and an assist in September as the Chamazi Millionaires won all the four leagues they played in that month.

In the opening fixture of the season, Dube weighed in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa to head in the only goal of the match for Azam to beat Polisi Tanzania 1-0. The Warriors striker did not only score his maiden league goal for Azam in their second league fixture but fired in a brace in a 2-0 triumph over Coastal Union in the second. Dube scored a header in the 90th minute as Azam overpowered Tanzania Prisons 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga in the fourth match of the season.

The former Highlanders striker last Sunday scored a brace and weighed in with an assist as Azam overpowered Kagera Sugar 4-2 at home to win five league matches in a row. He has now scored five goals and provided two assists for Azam who are on top of the log with 15 points, followed by Simba Sports Club on 13. [email protected]_29