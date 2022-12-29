Raza named in ESPN Cricinfo ODI Team of the Year

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

IT has been a great cricketing year for Sikandar Raza and the Zimbabwean all-rounder keeps getting more recognition after he was named by renowned cricket website, ESPN Cricinfo in their One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year for 2022 after having a splendid year for the national team.

Raza’s marvelous 2022 in limited overs cricket includes back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh in Harare which helped the Chevrons win their first ever white ball series since 2017.

In a team captained by Pakistani stalwart Babar Azam, Raza was selected to bat in at number six ahead of another off-spinning all-rounder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh. The Zimbabwean scored 645 runs throughout the year with an average of 49. 6. His best score was 135 not out against Bangladesh. Raza also compiled 115 runs in a losing cause against India at Harare Sports Club in August, a match Zimbabwe lost by 13 runs.

ESPN Cricinfo ODI Team of the Year: Travis Head (Australia), Shubman Gill (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohamed Siraj (India), Adam Zampa (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand). – @ brandon Malvin