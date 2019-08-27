Sables leapfrog Kenya into 32nd place in World Rugby rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are reaping the rewards of their fine display in the Victoria Cup, a four nation rugby competition, with the Sables now the 32nd best team in the World Rugby latest rankings.

Following their 32-26 triumph over Uganda at Harare Sports Club’s Machinery Exchange Stadium, the fourth win in a row in the Victoria Cup for the Hilton Mudariki led Sables, Zimbabwe moved one place up on the rankings. In the process, they swapped places with Kenya who moved down to number 33.

The Sables have been in brilliant form in the Victoria Cup with a 39-10 win over Zambia followed by a 31-26 victory against Uganda, 30-29 success over Kenya and Saturday’s conquest over Uganda.

Brendan Dawson’s men are left with two fixtures in the Victoria Cup, both away assignments. They clash with neighbouring Zambia on the 14th of September before they head off to East Africa for a date with Kenya seven days later.

Zimbabwe are looking to defend the Victoria Cup, a competition they won in 2011 when it was last held. Back then, the Sables played against Kenya and Uganda with Zimbabwe victorious home as well as away against the two countries.

When the Victoria Cup started in July, Zimbabwe were ranked 36th and their brilliant show in the Victoria Cup has seen them go up four places.

Zimbabwe are now the third best ranked African country in the world after the Rugby World Cup headed duo of South Africa (fifth) and Namibia (23rd).

