Simela Dube burial set for Tuesday

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO City Council director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube will be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery tomorrow (Tuesday).

Eng Dube (56) passed away last Thursday. Lady Stanley Cemetery is reserved for luminaries in the city. In a statement, BCC corporate communications officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya, revealed that due to Covid-19 protocols only 30 close family members will attend the burial.

“The Funeral Service for the late Engineer Simela Dube will be held on Tuesday, 4 January 2022 at the Amphitheatre.

The service will start 7.30am. He will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley but only 30 family members will go in line with covid 19 protocols,” said Miss Ngwenya.