Sis Bee dies

CHARITY CHIKARA

PROMINENT Bulawayo restaurateur and socialite Ms Beauty Mpofu, owner and founder of the famous Sis Bee’s Kitchen has died.

Sis Bee is a multi-award-winning businesswoman known for her authentic traditional Zimbabwean meals.

Her death was confirmed by her son Mr Alile Yusuf in an interview today.

Mr Yusuf said his mother succumbed to renal failure early this morning at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after being hospitalised for the past four days.

“She passed away at Mater Dei Hospital early this morning. She has been struggling with kidney problems since 2019 and had been in hospital for the last four days,” he said.

Sis Bee leaves behind four children and 10 grandchildren. Mr Yusuf said mourners are gathered at the family home in Ilanda and burial arrangements will be communicated to the public soon.