Southern Region Girls Under 15 team for National trials select

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

EIGHT Under-15 girls were selected to be part of a Southern Region team that will travel to Harare for Zimbabwe Schools trials from between 24 and 25 November.

The girls were selected according to their placings after a tournament was held at Girls College last week. The trials will be used to select an eight-member national schools’ team that will represent the country in South Africa in March next year.

The well attended tournament attracted 56 players from across the region with Girls College, Midlands Christian College, Petra High School, Convent, Falcon, Goldridge, Kyle College and Riverdale College all fielding contestants.

Girls’ College and GAP Sports Academy ace, Simphiwe Malunguza took advantage of playing on her home court to finish first after an exciting duel with Tatenda Chingonzo from Petra High School. Third and fourth place went to Regina Zibowa (Linga) and Ibanathi Mukomboni (Convent) respectively.

Tadisa Chirisa, Tinotenda Marime and Baelyn Butcher all from Falcon College took 5th, 6th and 8th positions while Natasha Chiundura from Goldridge in Kwekwe who took 7th position. Other participating schools included Midlands Christian College from Gweru, Riverdale Academy in Bulawayo and Kyle College from Masvingo.

The national trials promise to be a tough tournament for the Southern Region troops led by Malunguza when the girls meet the likes of fellow Zimbabwe under-15 internationals, Chanelle Zhuwakini, Tawana Musiyiwa (Hellenic) and a host of other ITF junior circuit players.

The tournament will also provide final preparatory matches for the ITF junior circuit tournament starting in Bulawayo on the 28th of November for 2 weeks. @RealSimbaJemwa