Tanzanian side releases former Bosso player

AZAM FC of Tanzania have released their Zimbabwean utility player Bruce Kangwa after seven years of service.

Kangwa confirmed on Wednesday that he had left the Tanzanians whom he captained on Monday afternoon in that country’s Football Association Cup final.

They were beaten 1-0 to finish second and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kangwa could not be drawn to his next destination.

“For now since it’s off season I just need to rest but anything that comes out I will get it,” said the Zimbabwe international.

Asked if he would consider Zimbabwean offers Kangwa replied: “For the right price!”

His agent George Deda who was in Tanzania for the FA Cup final on Monday confirmed last night that they were talking to some clubs and did not rule out joining another club there.

Kangwa won all the silverware in that country except the championship.

He also played in both the African Champions League and Caf Confederations Cup.