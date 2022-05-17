Things coming together for Zimbabwe Goshawks after third win in a row in Curie Cup First Division

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

IT all seems to be coming together for the Zimbabwe Goshawks in South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division after the team won their third match in a row, the latest being an 18-8 triumph over the Border Bulldogs at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Before the win over Border, the Zimbabweans had defeated the Simbas of Kenya 22-21 and the Boland Cavaliers 23-22. This was after they lost their opening match 34-10 against the Black Lion of Georgia.

Against Border, fullback Conor Kennedy walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.

Despite the win, the Goshawks are still eighth on the 10-team log with 12 points.

Next up for the Zimbabwe Goshawks is a match against the South Western Districts Eagles in George.

Zimbabwe are using the matches to prepare for this year’s Rugby Africa Cup in France in July, a tournament which will serve as the continent’s World Cup qualifier where the winner will a ticket to next year’s global showpiece.

Meanwhile, more players are expected to join the Goshawks camp in South Africa as the team continues to prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualifier. – @Mdawini_29