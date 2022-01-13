Three nabbed for abusing Presidential input scheme

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have arrested three suspects after they were found with bags of Compound D fertiliser meant for the Presidential Inputs Scheme which they intended to sell.

The three were reportedly found with 35 bags of 50 kilogrammes Compound D fertiliser meant for Command Agriculture, valued at ZWL$129 000.

According to a statement from the police, the three suspects were identified as Tavonga Chikuni (18), Maizivei Themba (33) and Maizivei Gariyakumwe (43).

“On 8 January 2021, police and other security services intercepted a Toyota Ace truck (AFK6163) and arrested three suspects; Tavonga Chikuni(18), Mazivei Themba (33), Mazivei Gariyakumwe (43) in connection with 35 bags of Compound D fertilizer meant for Command Agriculture valued at ZWL$129 000.

“The suspects’ allegedly bought the inputs from different farmers around Rutenga and intended to sell the inputs,” said the police.