Troutbeck triathlon African Cup level of organisation impresses Syrian triathlete

Mehluli Sibanda in Nyanga

SYRIAN triathlete, Mohamad Alsabbagh has described the Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Union Sprint Triathlon African Cup, whose 2020 edition is taking place on Saturday as the most organised event he ever attended in Africa.

Alsabbagh, who is competing for the first time at Troutbeck, has been to other competitions on the African continent and his initial impression is that Zimbabwe has the best planned event.

“I am really impressed by the organisation, this is my fourth or fifth time in Africa, I think this is the best organised race in Africa I have witnessed myself, I want to thank everyone who really worked hard for the race,’’ Alsabbagh said.

The Syrian is one of the 10 elite men who are competing and his desire is to put up his best performance at his first time of trying.

“In terms of expectation, anything is possible, I am looking to do my best in the race, give my best in the given conditions.”

Zimbabwean, Matthew Denslow, winner of the junior section last year has been working hard for his big jump to the elite men’s section. The 18-year Denslow has been preparing for Troutbeck in South Africa.

“It’s quite early into the season, I’ve been preparing as much as I can, been training in South Africa, I’ve been doing everything I can and I am looking forward to it,” Denslow said.

South African, Matthew Greer who did not start the race after falling sick is looking for better fortunes this time around.

“I am just trying to build my confidence, it’s been quite a difficult year for me, I really love this place, I love this race, I am really excited to be on the starting line tomorrow ,’’ Greer said.

Only three contestants are taking part in the women’s elite section, which means all of them are guaranteed to be on the podium come the end of the race as long as they are able to get past the finish line. Laurelle Brown, a silver medalist at the 2019 African Games staged in Morocco is one of the three women taking part in the women’s elite race.

Triathletes will swim 750m, cycle three laps of 6.6 kilometres and then finish off with two rounds of 2.5km. A total prize money of US$3 000 is on offer for the elite athletes with the money split between the men and women. Winners will get $750, runners up $450 while those in third place will pocket $300.

In 2019, the Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU Sprint Triathlon African Cup was conquered by Germans. Justus Nieschlag romped to victory in the men’s section while his fellow citizen, Nina Eim was the winner of the women’s elite ahead of South African Amber Schlebusch and Carolyn Hayes of Ireland.

