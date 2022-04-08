Trust Foundation launches women in sports empowerment programme

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter.

PHENOMENAL Trust Foundation has launched a women in sports empowerment program in which they aim to uplift young girl athletes.

Trust Foundation, founding trustee and chairperson, Sithabile Khumalo said the foundation is to unlock the potential of every girl child through the power of sport.

“Phenomenal in goal pleasure to welcome you to the launch of Phenomenal Trust Foundation, as a trust we exist to unlock the possibilities in every girl child and woman through the power of sport. Our mission is to enable all girls and women to reach their life potential in line with sustainable developmental goal, also achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls,” said Khumalo.

She added that the trust aims to uplift and sharpen the lives of youth, so that they believe in themselves.

“We are working to shape the lives of youths in high school, colleges and universities who are participating in sports. We want to build a future where every girl and women can unlock the lifelong benefits of participating in sports, not only on the field or court but that they can be coaches, sport administrators, referees, and sports caters and managers,” said the chairperson.

The trust as of present day has seven athletes.

She also urged athletes to believe in themselves so that they may succeed in life.

“We can only achieve these goals when the athletes believe in themselves when they have confidence and high self-esteem. Girls and women in sport should believe in their abilities as it will give them a voice as they will know who they are,” she said.

“We aim to train our beneficiaries on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, media literacy, self-management and communication and create mentorship and job shadowing initiatives to empower the future of women in sports. As a trust we will share information on available local and international opportunities such as grants, scholarships and fellowships, our main goal for 2022 is to impact 20 girls and young women athletes in and around Bulawayo,” she added.