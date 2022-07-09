UK businessman partners with local football club

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

UNITED Kingdom-based businessman, Bongani Mkwananzi has invested in football development through his partnership with local side, Skies United.

Mkwananzi who owns a transport and logistics company in the United Kingdom, said he handles all the financial responsibilities for the club which is currently concentrating on development and will register in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two next season.

“BSM Global Logistics sponsors Skies United for every game they play, travel expenses, ground hire and payments for match officials. We will soon be supplying the club with a new kit, training equipment and finalise a proper sponsorship deal which will be good for two years. We will definitely extend this as we move along,” said Mkwananzi from the UK.

Skies United is based in Bulawayo and majority of their home games are played at Busters Grounds in Hillside. The club, whose players’ average age is 22-years of age, uses Archers Sports Cub as its training venue.

“I always wanted to invest in a small football club and let our business grow with it. We chose Skies and it is a perfect fit for our business. This will allow us to learn the football world as a business and help grow the club as we grow ourselves,” he said.

“This is also a way of giving back to my community which has been behind me as my business grows,” he added.

“We want to sponsor kids through the club to further education and help pay fees for some children. My vision is huge and we are currently talking with Skies United, building foundations to allow this to happen for next year’s school first term.”

Skies United co-owner, Sherman Lisedi Ndlovu spoke to Sunday News Online and revealed that Mkwananzi and his company have become the backbone of the club and its vision for development.

“Bongani and his company are now our principal sponsors. They take care of all our financial needs and as things stand they will be with us for at least two years. We were late when we tried to register with Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two after we had secured sponsorship from BSM Global Logistics, but next season we will be playing in Division Two,” said Ndlovu.

“Our vison over the next two years is to level up and be recognised nationally as a development club and a professional club. Our players come from different suburbs across Bulawayo. We focus on unity and discipline at our club.

“This season, we tried to affiliate but we were late so next year we want to register for Division Two currently playing friendlies with other teams as we prepare for life in Division Two next season,” Ndlovu said. @RealSimbaJemwa