Umguza villager kills cop

14 Feb, 2023 - 17:02 0 Views
Umguza villager kills cop

The Sunday News

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A police officer in Umguza, Matabeleland North province was last week allegedly murdered by a local villager.

Sources said the slain cop was assigned to do guard duties at a minister’s residence at a farm on the outskirts of Bulawayo. The deceased reportedly engaged in a fist fight with a villager at a local bar, and the fight escalated at the home of the accused killer.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, adding that investigations are in progress.

